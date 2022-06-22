After the signing of Will Vaulks.. is this Sheffield Wednesday’s best team as they launch promotion effort?

But after the departures of a whole host of big names since the end of the last campaign and the additions of David Stockdale, Ben Heneghan and Will Vaulks, the squad is already beginning to take on a new look.

Wednesday will be hoping to continue their progress in the transfer market over the coming weeks of course but the movement begs the question; if the season kicked off right here, right now, what is Wednesday’s best side and would it be able to challenge?

It remains to be seen if Owls boss Darren Moore is considering a switch-up in terms of system or formation heading into the new campiagn.

Here’s how Wednesday could line up in the 3-5-2 variation he favoured for much of 2021/22.

There's work to be done.. ..and there'll be a whole load of potential transfer targets being worked on behind the scenes, no doubt. But from what he's put together already, Darren Moore's strongest Sheffield Wednesday XI is already looking fairly handy. Let's take a look..

GK - David Stockdale The veteran goalkeeper was confirmed as a Wednesday player last week and brings a boatload of experience and a solid record. Cameron Dawson looks set to challenge him for the number one spot, but Stockdale seems likely to take his place between the posts.

RCB - Dominic Iorfa A former Wednesday player of the year who has had to battle injury woe over the last couple of seasons, Iorfa's pace and recovery ability is important to the Owls defence. A good ball player, his involvement this season could be key to what Moore wants to achieve.

CB - Ben Heneghan A confident 28-year-old defender who appears to boast all the attributes the Owls defence were short of last time out, Heneghan has plenty of experience of playing both in a three-man defence and in a four. Like Iorfa, he has experience at right-back and so could shift onto the right of the three.