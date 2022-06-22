New man in as Sheffield Wednesday targets make big call on their futures, say reports

The Owls have returned to training this week and on Tuesday confirmed their third signing of the transfer window as midfielder Will Vaulks, most recently of Championship Cardiff City.

He followed goalkeeper David Stockdale and centre-half Ben Heneghan through the door as Owls boss Darren Moore looks to continue his summer refresh of the squad ahead of another push at promotion from League One next time out.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday look set to miss out on reported targets Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe, according to reports.

Wednesday are known to be in the market for players in a number of positions and have been linked with a number of targets over the past few weeks.

And it seems links to Rotherham United pair Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe are set to run dry, with the pair reported to have agreed new deals to stay at the New York Stadium.

The Star revealed Wednesday’s interest in 24-goal forward Smith earlier this month while interest in defender Ihiekwe was reported late in the day.

Both are believed to have given a Hillsborough switch consideration but look set to stick with with the Millers, who celebrated promotion to the Championship last time out.

Speaking to Radio Sheffield on Tuesday, Rotherham boss Paul Warne said on the pair: “We’ve done everything we can, with the chairman’s support, to try to keep them. I’m pretty confident of keeping one or both.

“I have a really tight relationship with both players and I understand their quandary. They’re at an age where this is their last big contract, they want to see what’s out there and I didn’t want to shut the door on them.Sheffield Wednesday complete impressive midfielder swoop as international turns down Championship for Owls

“I’ve always left the door open for them, I’ve always been honest and candid. I spoke to both of them at least two or three times a week for the last four weeks, I’ve even sent them comedy video messages, if I’d had a drink, begging them to stay!

“I think we’ve done everything we can and I’m hopeful that they’ll both stay. But I can’t guarantee it.