Sheffield Wednesday will keep their eye on the free agent market in search of specific position
Sheffield Wednesday will keep their eye on the free agent market over the coming weeks as they retain the possibility of signing just one more player to complete Darren Moore’s squad.
Moore has spoken a number of times about the desire to bring in another goalkeeper to provide back-up to David Stockdale and Cameron Dawson.
And though the transfer window closed on Thursday evening and will remain closed until January, EFL rules allow clubs to move for players who are not attached to any other club with a view to a free transfer signing.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Sheffield United net a fee and sell-on clause as defender returns to former club
-
2
Defender ruled out for Sheffield Wednesday v Barnsley – triple signing completed ahead of derby
-
3
Sheffield United: Heckingbottom to seek transfer reassurance after Sander Berge drama
-
4
Max Lowe's admission over Nottingham Forest summer interest after return to Sheffield United
-
5
Sheffield Wednesday were ‘50/50’ on making a deadline day signing as future of duo is mulled over
That leaves open the possibility of the Owls bringing in a new shot stopper, though Moore admitted it was one that had an ‘outside chance’ of happening.
“We’re only looking at that as a possibility,” he said. “We’re very, very happy with Stockers and Daws, but we know there’s only two in that position.
“So we’re looking at that as a possibility only but it’s a real outside chance and we have to keep our eye on it all just in case.
MORE: Sheffield Wednesday were ‘50/50’ on making a deadline day signing as future of duo is mulled over
“We will be keeping our eyes on it just in case.
“That’s the only are we feel we really have to pay significant attention to, but as I say, it’s an outside chance in terms of a possibility.”
Moore said previously that whoever he might look to bring in to the role would have to be of a certain quality. Youngsters Pierce Charles and Jack Hall are highly rated within the club but there is a desire to leave them to continue their development with the youth ranks.