The Owls have assembled a vast squad in the now-closed transfer window, which will once again be leaned on as they play host to the recently-relegated Tykes, a club with promotion ambitions of their own.

Midfield dynamo Dennis Adeniran missed out on the midweek Papa Johns Trophy defeat at Bradford City and will be assessed over the coming days as to the severity of his injury issue.

Sheffield Wednesday new man Michael Smith is on the comeback trail from injury.

Man mountain defender Ben Heneghan will also sit out the game as he continues his recovery from a hamstring tweak.

“There’ll be no [Dennis] Adeniran and Ben Heneghan is only just back on the grass,” said Owls boss Darren Moore.

“That’s great news for us and he’ll start being put through his paces over the next few days coming up.

“We’re still assessing Dennis and we’ll know more in terms of where he is at.

“We’ve had to allow him to settle down and now he’s done that we’ll know more about where he’s at in the coming days.”

The match could see a return to league action for front man Michael Smith, who played 45 minutes of the Bradford clash and scored from the spot having been out since the first game of the season with a thigh niggle.

“He’s fine, no reactions,” Moore said. “He’s trained the last couple of days so I’m happy with where he’s been coming back over the last few days.