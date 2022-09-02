Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old signed on loan from Nottingham Forest last week amid rival interest from the Championship and in Scotland.

And explaining his decision behind making Hillsborough his next destination, the England youth international couldn’t hide his excitement.

Sheffield Wednesday new boy Alex Mighten is NOT Des Walker's son.

“I’m so delighted, honestly,” he said. “It’s such a big club and it’s such a great opportunity for myself. I’m excited to be here and I’m settling in well.

“I just had a feeling, I felt confident in the move and it’s such a great opportunity, I’m really confident it’s the best step for me.

“We’ve got a lot of good players in the squad and a very good manager who gives all the players a lot of confidence.

“From the first game I was involved in, there were a lot of travelling fans. It’s been really good.”

Reports going back to January 2020 have claimed Mighten is the godson of Wednesday legend Des Walker, sparking assumptions the two may have spoken about the move from Forest, another club at which Walker is regarded as a legendary figure.

Asked about suggestions Walker has his godfather, the youngster laughed: “He’s not my godfather! He’s very close with my family and my dad, but he’s not my godfather.

“I haven’t really spoken to him about Sheffield Wednesday. We mainly talk about off the pitch things, we haven’t had that chat just yet.”

Mighten’s dad, a former footballer and broadcaster for ESPN in the US who more recently worked as a lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University.

“They go back from way back in Nottingham,” Mighten said on his dad’s friendship with Walker.

“My dad used to play at Forest and the two were really good friends throughout their childhood and all that.

“He’s always been tightly knit into our family and we’re quite close.