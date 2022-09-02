Sheffield Wednesday were ‘50/50’ on making a deadline day signing as future of duo is mulled over

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As it happened, the decision was made to stick with the squad they had already assembled, with Moore having spoken a number of times about his satisfaction at the balance of the side after making 11 summer signings.

“We had players in mind for if we’d lost one,” he said when asked whether there had been any possibility of some deadline day activity. “There were one or two.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore.

“Then there was possibly one that was a 50/50 decision, just one. He was a good player but with what we already had in the building we were happy with what we’ve got, really.”

Moore also spoke about the fact that the club had resisted multiple approaches for his players as he sought to keep the integrity of the squad intact.

The likes of Josh Windass, George Byers, Lee Gregory and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru had all been of interest to other clubs, but all have stayed on with only youngster Alex Hunt departing for League Two Grimsby Town.

There may still be a couple of outgoings as the Owls look to rear a couple of their best young prospects in Ryan Galvin and David Agbotohoma.

“We can still do business with the non-league window still being open,” he said on Galvin. “We see him as one that can operate at that level.

“We want to give him some first team experience but at the same time, he’s still in training with the main group here. In terms of his learning and his development, he’s in with us each and every day.

“He’s up and training against good players but if we can find that loan opportunity for him, it would be of benefit to him to go out and get 20 or 30 games and really kick on again.”

Agbontohoma suffered an injury in Wednesday’s midweek defeat at Bradford City, which looks likely to delay any possibility of an exit.