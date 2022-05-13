Hunt was a solid performer for Wednesday in 2021/22, putting in a number of impressive performances over the course of the campaign – and also getting a couple of goals along the way as well.

Now, after Wednesday’s failed promotion attempt meant that the automatic extension in his contract would not be triggered, there are question marks about whether he will still be at the club next season or not.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, talking to the media a couple of months ago, the 31-year-old suggested that he wants to be part of the side that gets the Owls back up into the second tier – even if it didn’t happen this time around.

Speaking back in February, the experienced defender said, “It was well documented I didn’t want to leave and so when I came back I felt as though there was a little bit of unfinished business there.

“If we don’t go up this season I will still hold in my heart the fact I want to get the club back to the Championship.”

He went on to add, “It’s a place I have felt most settled and arguably the happiest in my career… I played nine seasons in the Championship so for me there is always that thought of going back to the Championship maybe and having another season there. I see a career with 10 seasons in the Championship as something to be proud of.

Jack Hunt is one of several Sheffield Wednesday players who will see their contracts expire at the end of June.

“I would like to do that with Sheffield Wednesday – but I’m also realistic about my own targets and my own career and if Sheffield Wednesday don’t want to talk about a contract then I’ve got to think about myself and my family moving forward.

“That’s all obviously out of my hands. All I can do is have an opinion on it.”