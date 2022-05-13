Mendez-Laing got three assists and two goals in his 19 appearances for Wednesday after joining the club midway through the campaign, and he's now one of several players who are out of contract in a few weeks as questions remain with regards to his future.

Darren Moore brought the former Cardiff City and Middlesbrough man in to try and help with the club’s promotion push, however the season didn’t end as planned as they were knocked out of the play-offs by Sunderland on Monday evening – with NML coming on late in the game as they were chasing a goal.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As things stand, the wide player will be out of contract at the end of June – and there’s been no word yet about what lies ahead.

But whether he signs a new deal or not, the 30-year-old has shown his appreciation for the fans that have cheered the Owls on this season, saying that they’ve been ‘unbelievable’.

On his official Instagram page on Friday, the attacker said, “Thank you for your support this season – Sorry it didn't end the way we all wanted but couldn't be prouder of my teammates, and the support we received week in week out was unbelievable! Enjoy your summer people! Time to unwind and recharge the batteries.”

Wednesday are expected to release their retained list in the next week as they plan for the season to come – and fans will be very interested to see whether NML is part of things for 2022/23 or not.