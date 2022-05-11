The Owls are still recovering from the heartache of play-off semi-final defeat to Sunderland but attention will soon turn to next season and a renewed attempt to bypass the play-offs altogether with automatic promotion.
Some 15 first team players are either coming to the end of their contracts with the club or are approaching the end of their loan deals, meaning the rumour mill will no doubt be firing on all cylinders as to who will stay and who will go.
Those players include the likes of big names Massimo Luongo, Sam Hutchinson, Jack Hunt and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, while the loanee list includes Bailey Peacock-Farrell and Jordan Storey.
Here are the situations as we know them on all the players that could leave for nothing in the coming weeks.. and what our gut instincts say might happen to each and every one.
1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell
It was made pretty clear Peacock-Farrell's loan was primarily a development mission. It never felt like a long-term fit, even less so if it came to be that Wednesday were in League One again next season and if his demeanour after Monday's match is anything to go by, it was a goodbye outing.
Verdict - Would be shock to see him back
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Saido Berahino
In and out of the side all season, when Berahino was good he was very good. But when he was bad, well.. Darren Moore has a close relationship with the Burundi international but it may be that he's moved on to free up a spot and some wages. It will be interesting to see what happens with this one.
Verdict - In the balance
Photo: SWFC
3. Jack Hunt
An unsung hero on the right, wing-back Hunt had a contract extension trigger only in the event of promotion to the Championship. With that not achieved, his future is a little more complicated as he's one that will attracts second tier interest. He is local to his family at S6 and loves the club.
Verdict - Gut feeling? He stays
Photo: Steve Ellis
4. Olamide Shodipo
A loanee from QPR who only showed small glimpses of his ability in an injury-punctured campaign, Shodipo failed to recapture the form he showed in League One at Oxford last season. What could he have achieved fully-fit? We'll never know.
Verdict - Pretty doubtful he'll return
Photo: Steve Ellis