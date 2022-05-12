Clarity over Sheffield Wednesday attacker’s contract as international looks set to stay

For some time it’s been thought that the Scottish international’s deal at Hillsborough was set to expire at the end of the season, but with Wednesday notoriously quiet when it comes to contract lengths there had never been any confirmation.

The Owls were in talks with ‘Pato’ over a new deal earlier this season, however they were shelved when they decided to focus on their task of gaining promotion rather than discussing new contracts.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, with the season at an end, plenty of those discussions will be taking place, however The Star is now led to believe that Paterson’s deal – though there will undoubtedly be talks at some point – is not an immediate priority due to him actually having a deal that runs through until the summer of 2023.

Wednesday rarely announce the lengths of deals when they confirm new signings, but it is thought that in Paterson’s case he is a player that penned a long-term deal when he arrived from Cardiff City under Garry Monk and remains under contract.

The Owls are expected to confirm their retained list in the next week or so as Darren Moore makes decisions on who will and won’t be part of his squad for the 2022/23 campaign, and as things stand the 27-year-old is set to remain at Hillsborough for the next challenge.

News over Paterson’s contract means the Owls have 15 contracted senior players for the upcoming season, with talks set to take place regarding an extension for other squad members.