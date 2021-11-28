The 30-year-old was a constant outlet in his 72-minute outing in the draw with Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday and put in a number of stinging crosses that teammates narrowly failed to get a final touch on.

The wing-back completed 100 per cent of his dribbles and produced an xA of 0.25 – his third-best rating of the season – getting his six crosses off 22 per cent of the times he received the ball.

Heatmaps of Hunt’s positioning in the last two league matches show he has had more touches higher up the field and appears to have struck up a good understanding with Florian Kamberi in particular. All this while playing with a broken hand.

“He was excellent,” Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore said. “We want him going forward and putting teams on the back foot. He’s got huge quality when he gets to that end of the pitch, he has huge quality.

“We want him to get up that pitch and show that quality and that’s what he did really well today.

“He ran out of gas a little bit in the last 20 minutes so we put Mendez-Laing on and as you can see, he’s up to speed, he’s a real threat.

“We tried to put one or two sets of fresh legs on to try and get that winner bu they managed to hold on.”