Ex-Sheffield Wednesday youngster Liam Shaw signs for League One club - could play against Owls this month

Ex-Sheffield Wednesday youngster Liam Shaw has made a surprise return to English football – and could face-off against his former club later this month.

By Alex Miller
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:56 pm
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 10:56 pm

The Celtic midfielder, who moved north of the border from Wednesday last year in controversial circumstances at the end of his contract, has failed to make a major impact at senior level in Glasgow.

And having been out on loan with Motherwell for a portion of last season, making eight appearances, it has been confirmed that he will spend the rest of the season with League One minnows Morecambe, who are scheduled to welcome the Owls to the Mazuma Stadium on September 13.

Shaw, a lifelong Wednesdayite, made 24 senior appearances in total for Wednesday. His decision to leave the club on a pre-contract basis alongside fellow youngster Osaze Urhoghide meant Wednesday received a nominal compensation fee.

Former Sheffield Wednesday youngster Liam Shaw has signed on loan at Morecambe from Celtic.

The 21-year-old has played in European competition for the Bhoys, where he is under contract until 2025.

