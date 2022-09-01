Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Celtic midfielder, who moved north of the border from Wednesday last year in controversial circumstances at the end of his contract, has failed to make a major impact at senior level in Glasgow.

And having been out on loan with Motherwell for a portion of last season, making eight appearances, it has been confirmed that he will spend the rest of the season with League One minnows Morecambe, who are scheduled to welcome the Owls to the Mazuma Stadium on September 13.

Shaw, a lifelong Wednesdayite, made 24 senior appearances in total for Wednesday. His decision to leave the club on a pre-contract basis alongside fellow youngster Osaze Urhoghide meant Wednesday received a nominal compensation fee.

