The incoming manager of Southampton could be keen on making Josh Windass one of his first signings as he plots the club’s return to the Premier League, The Star understands.

It’s widely expected that Swansea City boss Russell Martin will be unveiled as the new boss of the Saints in the coming days, with a technicality in compensation fine-print reportedly holding up the official terms of the switch.

A handful of players have already been linked with Martin’s Southampton revolution as the former MK Dons manager looks to hit the ground running on an important summer of change for what will be the club’s first season back in the second tier for 12 years.

Swansea pair Jay Fulton and Matt Grimes are names reported to be on Martin’s wishlist – and it is believed that Southampton may well test Wednesday’s resolve over Windass’ future as the Wembley hero prepares to enter the final year of his current contract.

Wembley joy with last minute extra time winner from Josh Windass Pic Steve Ellis

The Star reported back in January that Windass was being tracked by ‘a struggling Premier League side’ with a view to a possible summer move. It can now be revealed that this club was Southampton – who Windass is said to have impressed with a goalscoring performance in a League Cup clash at St Marys last November. The arrival of Martin – a former teammate of Windass at Rangers – would serve to further strengthen that interest.

Windass scored a 123rd-minute diving header to secure the Owls’ return to the Championship and has been no stranger to transfer interest in his time at S6, with the club having previously rejected bids from Millwall and Argentinian side Atletico Talleres.

The Hull-born forward chalked up an impressive tally of 17 goals and seven assists in the 2022/23 season despite missing two months of the campaign’s run-in with a foot injury.

It remains to be seen whether Southampton’s interest materialises into a firm bid in the coming weeks. Windass is a hugely important player to Wednesday, who are unlikely to be willing sellers having triggered a year’s contract extension in the last few weeks.

The 29-year-old was central to the Owls’ progress last season and manager Darren Moore is understood to be a huge admirer of his attitude and skill set.