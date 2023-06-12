The cost of Sheffield Wednesday replica shirts for the 2022/23 season have been slapped with a minimum of a 25% price increase ahead of the club’s return to the Championship.

The cost of shirts have been hiked-up across the board after the club announced prices of £65 for a standard adult short sleeved shirt, £50 for juniors and £57 for infant and baby sets.

This is up from respective prices of £52, £37 and £42 ahead of the 2022/23 campaign - with all prices increased by between £13 and £15. The cost of baby and infant garments has been raised by a touch under 36%.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The shirts, the design of which which were well received by supporters when they were first seen at the club’s promotion party celebrations earlier this month, will offer red lettering and numbering on the back in what has been described as a hark back to iconic shirts of the 1990s.

The shirts hold a new sponsor - EyUp - and all garments will have the company’s logo printed on them.

Wednesday have blamed increased prices on a raised manufacturing and operating cost of making the shirts, making the point that the hike has risen by only £6 - or 11.54% - since the club were last in the Championship two years ago. The club were relegated wearing kit manufactured by Elev8.

An article on swfc.co.uk promotiong the new shirts - which go on sale at the Club Megastore from 9am on Wednesday morning - reads in part: “Previously in the Championship, our shirt pricing had been held at £59 for an adult short sleeve shirt, though due to increased operating and manufacturing costs, these will increase to £65 (including 20% VAT) for the 2023/24 campaign.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the release of the club’s away shirt for the 2022/23 season will, the club say, be released in due course.