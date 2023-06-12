A highly-rated Arsenal youngster that is no stranger to South Yorkshire football is on Sheffield Wednesday’s list of potential summer additions, The Star is told.

England youth international Brooke Norton-Cuffy has emerged as an attacking right wing-back of huge potential over the last couple of seasons, particularly in loan spells with Linclon City and Coventry City.

Sources tell The Star that Norton-Cuffy is one of the players to have been discussed at Middlewood Road – more than likely with a view to loan terms – though no formal approach has yet been launched. There is expected to be a great deal of second tier interest in the youngster as Arsenal weigh-up the starlet’s next developmental steps.

The 19-year-old started the 2022/23 campaign at Rotherham United but saw his loan cut short in January having fallen down Matt Taylor’s pecking order at the New York Stadium. Heading out on loan to Coventry, he played a key role in the run of form that secured them a place in the Championship play-offs and started each of their play-off clashes including a 90-minute outing in Wembley defeat to Luton Town.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 22: Brooke Norton-Cuffy of England during the International Friendly between England U20s and Germany U20s at Manchester City Academy Stadium on March 22, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Across his stints with the Millers and the Sky Blues, he made 41 second tier appearances last season.

These came after cutting his teeth at Lincoln City, scoring his only senior goal to date in an eye-catching performance in a 3-1 Imps win over Wednesday at Sincil Bank in March last year.

Liam Palmer played much of his ward-laden season from right wing-back in 2022/23, but Jack Hunt and sometime right-sider Dennis Adeniran have both been confirmed to be leaving S6 at the end of their current contract, meaning there are bodies to be replaced in that area of the squad.

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday press forward in their potential interest or what Arsenal’s plans are for the youngster.

Darren Moore has spoken about the need for the club to press on in the transfer market and get deals done early doors, as they did with such success last summer. The club are currently operating without a head of recruitment after David Downes’ departure to Blackpool.