Sheffield Wednesday must put a medium to long-term plan in place to realise their potential and build on the momentum of their Wembley heroics, according to one of the players confirmed to be leaving the club.

Jack Hunt scored the penalty that won the Owls a place in the League One final and has since learned his second spell with the club is over after he was named of one of five senior players to be released at the end of their contract later this month.

Wednesday have a handful of talented young players on their books and have stood accused in recent years of not making the most of their academy system either in terms of bringing players through or making the most of the financial opportunities successful academy graduates can offer clubs – though manager Darren Moore has maintained huge efforts will continue to be made on that front.

Speaking before his release from the club was confirmed, Hunt said he’d like to see a firm future vision put in place at Wednesday.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Jack Hunt scores the winning penalty in their remarkable play-off comeback win over Peterborough United.

“I’ve seen improvements in the club. The gaffer has got things rolling,” Hunt said in conversation with The Star at a civic reception held to celebrate promotion earlier this month.

“The main thing behind the scenes is to make sure there’s not just a year’s plan. There has to be a three-year plan, five years. That’s in terms of recruitment but also Sean [Fusire], Rio [Shipston], Pierce [Charles], these guys. What is the plan?

“That’s talking from experience of seeing it at other clubs – they are the players that could go for a lot of money.

“I hope they get that right. The guys in the offices, the Chairman, they’ve done a really good job. But just like us on the pitch this season, we have to improve. There are no ifs and buts. We can’t milk this, it’s a celebration and we should enjoy it, but we can’t stop. The Championship doesn’t stop.

“There will be other teams that fear Sheffield Wednesday going up next season and they should, because they know what is possible.

“So I hope that the club make it possible.”