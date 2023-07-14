News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday make triple announcement as former Watford trio join Owls

Sheffield Wednesday have announced three new staff members as Owls boss, Xisco, finalises his technical team at Hillsborough.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th Jul 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 09:57 BST

The Wednesday manager had previously said that he was looking at bringing fresh faces in to join him following his move to Sheffield, and now it’s been confirmed that he’s brought three of his former Watford colleagues on board at Middlewood Road.

“Xisco Munõz has added to his backroom staff with three coaches joining the Owls,” a statement from the club read. “Miguel Muñoz takes the role of assistant manager at Hillsborough… Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonella Brambilla enter S6 as first team coach and goalkeeper coach respectively.

“All three new additions have worked with Xisco previously at Watford and now rejoin their former boss ahead of Wednesday’s pre-season camp in Spain at the end of this week.”

There has been no word, however, on another Spaniard, Miquel Gomila, who was his conditioning coach at Huesca. Gomila was seen in Owls gear earlier this week at the friendly against Chesterfield, but Xisco explained that they were still sorting out his visa.

All of the new arrivals are set to be on the plane to Murcia this week when they jet out on Saturday afternoon, and the Owls manager will be pleased that things are starting to take shape for him ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

