Sheffield Wednesday make triple announcement as former Watford trio join Owls

Sheffield Wednesday have announced three new staff members as Owls boss, Xisco, finalises his technical team at Hillsborough.

The Wednesday manager had previously said that he was looking at bringing fresh faces in to join him following his move to Sheffield, and now it’s been confirmed that he’s brought three of his former Watford colleagues on board at Middlewood Road.

“Xisco Munõz has added to his backroom staff with three coaches joining the Owls,” a statement from the club read. “Miguel Muñoz takes the role of assistant manager at Hillsborough… Roberto Cuesta Roman and Antonella Brambilla enter S6 as first team coach and goalkeeper coach respectively.

“All three new additions have worked with Xisco previously at Watford and now rejoin their former boss ahead of Wednesday’s pre-season camp in Spain at the end of this week.”

There has been no word, however, on another Spaniard, Miquel Gomila, who was his conditioning coach at Huesca. Gomila was seen in Owls gear earlier this week at the friendly against Chesterfield, but Xisco explained that they were still sorting out his visa.