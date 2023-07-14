Why Sheffield Wednesday’s skipper is looking forward to Middlewood Road departure

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says that it’s nice to get a bit of a change of scenery as the Owls prepare to depart for Spain this weekend.

Wednesday will jet out to Murcia on Saturday as they begin a week-long warm weather camp away from their training grounds in S6, and the skipper believes that it offers them a great opportunity to build even more togetherness between the players.

Bannan also thinks that it’ll be good for the new manager, Xisco, to improve his relationship with his players following his arrival at Middlewood Road, with the midfielder saying that being in each other’s pockets for the week can be good for them.

“It’s always good to get away from the training ground and break things up a bit in preseason,” Bannan told the club’s official YouTube channel. “We’re in here nine months of the year, or whatever it is, constantly. So to get away is good, and you get to spend a lot of time with your teammates rather than going home. You’re in their company for the whole week, and it adds to the togetherness.

“I’m sure it’ll be good for the manager as well, getting to know the players. You’re in each others’ company 24/7, so it’ll be a good trip for everything… It’ll help the manager get to know the players not just football-wise, but family-wise as well.