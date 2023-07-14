News you can trust since 1887
‘Hillsborough took my breath away’ – Ex-international remembers tough Sheffield Wednesday visit

Former Doncaster Rovers midfielder, Dean Furman, says that he loved visiting Sheffield Wednesday’s Hillsborough during his playing days.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 14th Jul 2023, 15:32 BST

The ex-South Africa international, who played at the African Cup of Nations on many occasions and won league numerous honours before his retirement, is now working for Gameplan Financial – the company that has come on board to sponsor The Star Owls’ trip to Spain for Wednesday’s preseason.

in conversation with The Star before departing for Murcia, the former Chelsea academy man discussed growing up with Wednesday favourite, Sam Hutchinson, the importance of preseason, and what it was about S6 that he loved so much when playing there. You can watch the full discussion in the video above.

“What a stadium,” Furman said. “I’m a big fan of the old, traditional stadiums, and I know that Hillsborough took my breath away every time I went there. The stand behind the goal just goes on and on and on - it’s massive. And the atmosphere is great, so it was one of those stadiums that I always loved to go and play at.

“But my first trip… I was bad. I knew it was coming, and I got the hook at half time. We won, no thanks to me, but you just have to dust yourself down after games like that.”

Wednesday will jet out to Spain on Saturday before playing their first game of their warm weather camp on Tuesday against Real Murcia.

