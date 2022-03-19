The Owls will be aiming to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they make the trip down south to face the Gills, with over 3,000 Wednesdayites expected to take their place in the stands at the Priestfield Stadium for the encounter.

While Moore’s side could climb back into the Play-Off places if result go their way, Gillingham are fighting for their lives at the other end of the table, and will be desperate to get a result in order to stay out of the bottom three.

The Owls boss knows how tough it could be Kent, and insists they need to put in a performance against Neil Harris’ outfit, saying, “It's a dangerous game… They are fighting for their lives at the bottom end of the table, it’s a different situation to us, but we’re both fighting for different things. We’ll take a large away support, and it will add to the appetite for the game. We need to stay focused - we know it will be difficult but we will be prepared when we get down there.

“We have worked incredibly hard, but we are not the finished article and there will always be ways for us to improve. We have stern tests in the coming games, so the players need to keep their focus and consistency.”

Meanwhile, following is highly anticipated return to the starting XI this week, central defender, Dominic Iorfa, spoke about the Owls focusing on what they can control themselves – rather than those around them.

The big defender told the media, “There are a lot of teams around us picking up good results as well, but as long as we win our games we should be fine… So we can’t really pay attention to the other teams, we just have to take things game by game - starting this weekend against Gillingham, and then go from there.

