But manager Neil Harris has taken no backward step when it comes to facing up to the challenge of beating the Owls.

Robbie McKenzie was injured as the Gills were beaten 1-0 at Charlton on Tuesday night, joining Ryan Jackson, Mustapha Carayol, Ben Reeves and goalkeeper Aaron Chapman in the treatment room.

Harris compared the resources available to clubs like his compared to Saturday’s opponents.

Gillingham boss Neil Harris is looking forward to facing Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

“If the youngsters have to step in and play, then so be it,” said manager Neil Harris.

“We have Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend and we have looked at their team and their bench and who they didn’t include. It’s just levels and budgets.

“We will find a team and a system on Saturday to make the club proud and have a right go against Sheffield Wednesday.”

Gillingham are expecting a bumper crowd and have invited 3,636 Owls fans along as the club look to get back to winning ways after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Accrington Stanley.

“It should be a good atmosphere,” Harris said.

“These are the games [he remembers] as a Millwall player having played at Priestfield, they are the great atmospheres when they are 8-9,000 in there. It is a tight ground and Sheffield Wednesday travel well.