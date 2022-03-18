It was confirmed on Friday that the Trotters had given the Owls 5,147 tickets for the trip to the University of Bolton Stadium early next month – more than double the amount that they were given on their last visit there back in 2019.

If, as expected, Wednesdayites fill up their allocation in Greater Manchester then it will be their biggest away following since buying up almost 6,000 tickets for the trip to Chelsea’s Stamford Bridge during the 2018/19 FA Cup, and will overtake Doncaster Rovers away (4,677) as their largest travelling party of the current campaign.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The promotion-chasing Owls have been urged to continue their fine support by manager, Darren Moore, who has regularly praised them for their work this season, and there are thought to be plenty making the long trip to Gillingham this weekend – even though the 3,636 tickets aren’t sold out just yet.

Wednesday fans have already pushed past the 4,000-fan mark this season when they took 4,067 to the Eco-Power Stadium last month, but Bolton’s generous offering is the first time the Owls have been allotted 5,000+ tickets since the 2019 trip to Preston North End when they took 4239 fans to Deepdale.

Tickets for the Bolton clash will go on sale to season ticket holders from Monday before going on general sale on Thursday afternoon, and no doubt fans will be desperate to get their hands on one as Moore’s side continue their push for the Play-Off places.