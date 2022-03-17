The Owls have one of the biggest stadiums in League One at present, boasting some good numbers both home and away over the course of the 2021/22 campaign, and Moore wants them to be a driving force as the club look to push their way into the League One Play-Off places as they head into the final stretch.

When asked about the support since fans were allowed back into stadiums last year, the Owls boss was once again full of praise for the Wednesday faithful, and explained that the opposition have been impressed as well.

Moore told the media, “What I need from the supporters is that deafening noise that we know they can create at Hillsborough… One thing I want to share with the fans, is that every single manager and the opposition players talk to me about the atmosphere at Hillsborough. Every single one.

He also went on to say, “You are the twelfth man, and when you get behind the team the atmosphere is absolutely fantastic.

“For me as a manager it’s about echoing what other teams say when they come to us - if you could hear what the Accrington and Cambridge players were saying, they were blown away before the ball was kicked beforehand.

“I need to pay tribute to the fans, and ask them to keep going. It’s well received, and it’s a huge reward for the players.”

Wednesday have four home games remaining, with Cheltenham Town, AFC Wimbledon, Crewe Alexandra and Portsmouth all yet to visit S6.