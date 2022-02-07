Sheffield Wednesday warned of ‘tough’ Wigan Athletic threat – but they’ve got injury concerns
Darren Moore says Sheffield Wednesday will need to be at their very best if they’re to do the double over Wigan Athletic this week.
The Owls picked up an impressive 2-1 win over Wigan at the DW Stadium earlier in the season, and could put down a real marker if they were to secure another three points when the Latics come to Hillsborough on Tuesday night.
Wednesday are in solid form in League One at present, with the Owls having lost just four of their last 20 games – including three wins on the bounce – but Wigan are flying currently, and find themselves on a fantastic 12-game unbeaten run in the third tier that stretches back to October.
The visitors may not be at full strength, though, with top scorer, Will Keane, and James McClean having missed their last two games – including the FA Cup exit to Stoke City over the weekend.
Speaking to The Star about their next opponents after a strong 2-0 win away at Burton Albion, Moore said of Leam Richardson’s side, “We’re playing in a top-of-the-table clash against a good team in Wigan, and we have to focus and prepare for them because we’re going to have to be at our best.
“They’re in form, they’ve got good momentum and consistency, and they’ve got good experience in their team - that’s where they are where they are in the table.
“We’re under no illusions what a difficult game it’s going to be, but we feel as a team that we’re also hitting good form.
“It’s two teams in the ascendency really, so I expect another tough encounter, a good, quick football game.”
A win for Wednesday could see them leapfrog Wycombe Wanderers in sixth place if the Chairboys are beaten and their current +3 goal difference over the Owls is wiped out, and a league double over promotion-chasing Wigan would certainly set a marker down for Moore’s side as they set their eyes on the top six.
The Owls and Wigan lock horns at 7.45pm on Tuesday evening in their second meeting of the season, with the visitors looking to try and close the gap on league leaders, Rotherham United, after they made it to 62 points over the weekend.