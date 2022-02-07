Darren Moore has been really up against it on the injury front this season, with the club picking up a continuous stream of injuries over the course of 2021/22, many of which have proven to be serious and result in lengthy lay-offs.

The Owls’ list of current injuries would take a toll on any club, with the following players all unavailable for the victory over Burton Albion: Dominic Iorfa, Lewis Gibson, Harlee Dean, Chey Dunkley, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Dennis Adeniran, Olamide Shodipo, Tyreece John-Jules, Josh Windass and Lee Gregory.

And, while progress is being made by plenty, it would appear that the Wednesday boss is expecting to be working with the same side that beat the Brewers 2-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Moore said that he wasn’t expecting anybody back against Wigan that wasn’t available for Burton, but did give some good news on the back of the Burton game, explaining, “We don’t seem to have any problems today but as always we will give it 24 hours and assess things then. In terms of the players already out injured, I’m not expecting much change before the Wigan game.

“We are waiting for the full assessments and I’ve been away from the training ground these last few days and today I’ve come down here after returning a negative test. So I will be looking at everything in-depth over the next day or two, assessing exactly where we are and who we have available and who we don’t.”

The Owls boss also said that they had no fresh information on the most recently injured quartet of Dean, John-Jules and Dele-Bashiru, but insisted that they should have a better idea of things this week.

Gibson, who has played just 90 minutes during his loan spell from Everton, is due back at Middlewood Road today (Monday), while the likes of Iorfa and Dunkley are said to be back out on the grass as they step up their respective recoveries.