Sam Hutchinson’s Sheffield Wednesday future – What Owls boss said on contract talks

‘Hutch’ has been a star performer for the Owls in recent weeks after returning to the heart of Darren Moore’s defence, but is one of the players who will be out of contract come the end of this season as things stand.

Others such as Chey Dunkley and Massimo Luongo also have uncertain futures at the club at this point in time, but Moore insists that they’re focused on the task at hand for now.

After another fine Hutchinson showing in the 2-0 win over Burton Albion, when the Owls boss was asked if there had been talks about his future, he told The Star, “No… For the players that have got their contracts coming up, the window is closed now and we’ve not really spoken about anything.

“As a group we’re just focusing on the next games - they’re coming thick and fast - and when the time is right we’ll discuss it. For now we’re just focusing on the games though, the boys are in a good mood and good condition. And they’re showing good form.”

Wednesday’s solid win over Burton Albion on Saturday saw them move up to seventh place in League One, just three points off the Play-Off places, and made it three wins in a row for Moore’s side, with three consecutive clean sheets to boot.