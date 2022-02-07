The Australian was back in Wednesday’s starting XI over the weekend as they went up against Burton Albion in League One, and the midfielder put in another star turn in the heart of the midfield alongside goalscorer, George Byers, and captain, Barry Bannan.

Having sat out the win over Morecambe, the 29-year-old explained that he doesn’t like to miss games when he’s fit and available – but understands that there’s a bigger picture to look at when it comes to the task at hand.

Speaking to The Star after their 2-0 win over the Brewers, Luongo said, “I’m feeling strong… Obviously it’s a heavy month this month. For the Morecambe game we decided that if I was going to miss a game then that one would be a good game to miss.

“We take every game as it comes - I wouldn’t say I’m not playing a game in three weeks time or anything - but it comes down to how I feel. If I feel good then it’s harder to take the decision to pull myself out, because I want to play every game.

“The older I’ve got, the more disciplined and stricter I’ve become with myself - so I can do it.

“The coaches have enough belief in the other players. Look at George, he’s come in and done really well. So when boys can come in and step up it makes it easier to miss one game so I can play three or four games later on.”

Massimo Luongo is pleased with the attitude of Sheffield Wednesday's players.

He also spoke about the attitude in the group at the moment, praising their mentality ahead of tough games like the trip to the Pirelli Stadium as he said, “I’ve been in teams here where boys haven’t really fancied it, or they’re not really right up for the challenge, and today we were…

“The pitch or no pitch, when you come here with that kind of mentality then you’ll be alright.

“I think we’ve got characters in the changing room that understand when games aren’t going to be the prettiest, and even somebody like Baz - who wants to get the ball down and create things - he’s the first one to say ‘it might not be pretty, but lets just win’.

“So when the captain is doing that, then everybody else has to follow.

“Everyone is on the same page, everyone knows what type of game we were in for - and when you’ve got six points behind you in the league, nobody cares how it is.”

Luongo, if selected, will now turn his attentions to the visit of Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night, and he’s expected to play a vital role for Darren Moore’s side if he does get the nod to start at Hillsborough.