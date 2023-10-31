The Star is led to believe that Sheffield Wednesday’s players have been paid on time and in full in the wake of Dejphon Chansiri’s claims on Monday.

The payments come just hours on from astonishing claims from Chansiri that the club required its supporters to ‘save their club’ by pledging £2m to cover the costs of player and staff wages as well as the HMRC bill that has plunged the club into an EFL registration embargo.

Players and staff at the club were due to be paid today, October 31, with Chansiri telling explaining the chances of the club being able to fulfil full payment to players was at risk, and that a major contribution from fans would be required unless ‘he got lucky’ and cashflow issues in his personal business life were resolved in the meantime.

It sparked chaos within the fan base, with no process for collection of funds from supporters detailed by Chansiri. In the intervening period supporters have pledged donations to online fundraising pages, many worried about the potential of a three transfer window ban if things weren’t settled.

Multiple sources have now informed The Star that players have been paid, with Chansiri coming right in terms of the money he was owed, however as of 5pm on Tuesday (October 31), the Owls are still listed on the EFL website as one of the clubs under embargo for late payment of a HMRC bill.