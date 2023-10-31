Leeds United boss hopes for Danny Röhl success at ‘big club’ Sheffield Wednesday

Danny Röhl’s German compatriot, Daniel Farke, says that he hopes the Sheffield Wednesday boss will do a ‘really good job’ at Hillsborough.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’ll be a few months before the two meet – when Leeds United visit S6 – and rivalries between the two sides aside there is bound to be a mutual respect as they battle it out at different ends of the Championship table.

Farke is more than a decade older than Röhl, who is the youngest manager in the English Football League, and speaks of his opposite number as having ‘really good potential’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday got their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon, and the Leeds boss thinks that they can keep climbing up the table.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, he told the media, "I never met him on a personal level so I can’t judge his personality or the way he works. For every colleague fingers are crossed and I hope he will do really good job in a difficult situation. Sheffield Wednesday are also a big club and they have some good players with all the potential to finish in a much better position than they are in at the moment…

"The first season in charge at this level is always difficult and you have to learn a lot and develop pretty quickly and improve, so experience always helps. But if you want to be there one day as an experienced coach there is a first year and you have to get through it.