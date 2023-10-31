Leeds United boss hopes for Danny Röhl success at ‘big club’ Sheffield Wednesday
Danny Röhl’s German compatriot, Daniel Farke, says that he hopes the Sheffield Wednesday boss will do a ‘really good job’ at Hillsborough.
It’ll be a few months before the two meet – when Leeds United visit S6 – and rivalries between the two sides aside there is bound to be a mutual respect as they battle it out at different ends of the Championship table.
Farke is more than a decade older than Röhl, who is the youngest manager in the English Football League, and speaks of his opposite number as having ‘really good potential’.
Wednesday got their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon, and the Leeds boss thinks that they can keep climbing up the table.
As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, he told the media, "I never met him on a personal level so I can’t judge his personality or the way he works. For every colleague fingers are crossed and I hope he will do really good job in a difficult situation. Sheffield Wednesday are also a big club and they have some good players with all the potential to finish in a much better position than they are in at the moment…
"The first season in charge at this level is always difficult and you have to learn a lot and develop pretty quickly and improve, so experience always helps. But if you want to be there one day as an experienced coach there is a first year and you have to get through it.
"Fingers crossed for him. From what I’ve heard he’s got a really good potential. Hopefully he can bring this into the results."