Sheffield Wednesday bag late winner as young Owls go second thanks to returning midfielder
Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Tyreeq Bakinson, bagged a brace for the Owls’ U21s on Tuesday as they climbed up to second in the Professional Development League.
Neil Thompson’s side have started like a house on fire in 2023/24 after what was a difficult campaign last time out, with Sean Fusire explaining in a recent interview that the team had taken it upon themselves to force improvements in the squad.
On Tuesday, in their first game at Wakefield Trinity’s Belle Vue Stadium, they came from behind to beat Crewe Alexandra 2-1, with two second half goals from Bakinson sealing a victory that took them to 19 points from 10 games.
The former Bristol City man and Ciaran Brennan were the only senior player in the XI in West Yorkshire as the likes of Pierce Charles, Sam Reed, Joey Phuthi and Sean Fusire featured, and they remain four points off current league leaders, Sheffield United, as they head into a two-week break.
Bakinson hasn’t been in the squad for the Owls’ last four Championship games, however his brace - including a last-gasp winner - will certainly give him a confidence boost.
Wednesday’s U21s will return to action on November 14th when they head back to their new home venue to take on Fleetwood Town, and they’ll be hoping that they can try and close the gap on the Blades even further if results go their way.
The Owls lined up today like this: Pierce Charles, Gui Siqueira, Ciaran Brennan, Cian Flannery, Sam Reed, Tyreeq Bakinson, Jay Glover, Sean Fusire, Joey Phuthi, Favour Onukwuli, Luke Cook