Liam Manning and his players will be in justifiably buoyant mood when they take on the Owls having come out of a patchy spell where they won just once in five league games through most of October, to pick up all three points in all of their last three matches.

After two 4-1 wins in a row against Crewe and Cambridge, Milton Keynes dug in to register a slender 1-0 victory over Burton on Saturday and keep Manning’s side in the top six.

Milton Keynes Dons Head Coach Liam Manning brings his side to Hillsborough tonight to take on Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Now they rock up at Hillsborough full of confidence and with the boss admitting that, while they have spoken in the build-up about the big crowd and atmosphere at Hillsborough, they aren’t coming ‘for a nice evening out’.

With average crowds of around 9,000 at Stadium: MK tonight’s crowd will be the biggest the visitors will have played in front of this season and if the supporters get behind the Owls it could make for a raucous night under the lights.

"It's a huge club, huge history, it's one all our players should be excited by but at the same time we're going there to do a job as well,” said Manning

“We speak about experiences, we can relate back to the Wigan one maybe, in terms of a big club with a big history, recent history as well espcially and we went there and performed.

"What the guys need to do is draw on that and channel their energy and focus, transferring the good stuff recently and the experiences we had into tomorrow night.

"It's not about going there and having a nice evening, it's about going there and hitting our level and delivering what we are capable of.”

"[The atmosphere] can go one of two ways in terms of momentum,” added Manning.

"One of the things we have spoken about as a group is how do we use that to our advantage, how do we nullify it and make sure we get on top. That comes down to how you play.