The combative Australian midfielder returned from injury to play a starring role in their win over Accrington Stanley on Saturday.

He was linked with a handful of clubs both in the Championship and abroad in what was a manic summer of transfer dealings at Hillsborough and having not played in the Owls first three matches of the season admitted it was possible he could make a move elsewhere.

Speaking to The Star after the Accrington win, Luongo said: “I never like to let my contract run out. I have a family and so like that security. The manager was bringing in 15 or 16 players and you start thinking, OK?

“I’m not a League One player, I think a lot of myself and I want to play the highest level I can.

“I wasn’t playing at the beginning of the season and late in the window there could have been something, but I played the Rotherham game and I think the manager realised.

“I never really thought about leaving after that. Before that it was a case of ‘what’s going on, I need to sort my future out’.

“After the Rotherham game, even though I got injured, I thought there was no way I was leaving. I know how important I am to this team playing or not playing and I’m enjoying it here.”

A raft of injury problems mean Luongo has managed only 45 senior appearances in his time at S6 having joined from QPR in the summer of 2019, but when fit his impact on the side is enormous.

With his contract up at the end of this season, it leaves club and player with a quandary over his future.

Asked whether he expects to stay on as a Wednesday player into the next campaign, he admitted talks have not taken place yet and said: “I don’t know. I haven’t really thought about it. I’ve got this season left.

“It’s hard, because how can you have a conversation with someone that’s not really playing? All my focus has been on getting back fit.

“I haven’t really thought about it and I don’t think I will think about it until May or whatever.”

Wednesday have moved to secure the futures of several key players in recent months including Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa.

Would Luongo be interested in opening up talks to extend his time with the club?

“Of course,” he said. “This is the biggest club I’ve played for. It’s a massive opportunity if we’re going in the right direction as a whole club. The manager has jumped on board and wants to get this moving in the right direction so everything is attractive about the club.