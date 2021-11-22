Sheffield Wednesday: Darren Moore convinced he can repeat Leicester City star Harvey Barnes trick with young Wolves prospect Theo Corbeanu
Darren Moore has built-up a repuation as a coach and a manager who teams can put their trust in.
Over the years Moore has taken advantage of the loan market, to bring in talented young players from bigger or higher-ranking clubs to aid his side’s cause and help the development of the player himself.
One such starlet was Harvey Barnes, the Leicester City winger who had a very productive loan spell in his formative years under Moore at West Brom. Following that period at the Hawthorns, Barnes went on to become a mainstay in the Foxes’ side and won an England cap in a friendly against Wales last year.
Now Moore is hoping to do the same with a current on-loan Sheffield Wednesday player, who despite a slow start to life at Hillsborough is now beginning to show signs of his promise having scored twice in his last three league games, inclusing one against Accrington on Saturday.
And while the Owls boss knows that Theo Corbeanu is very much a work-in-progress, he already feels the club have improved the young Canadian, just like when Barnes was at the Baggies.
"In terms of going forward... blistering, gives us a wonderful out,” said Moore of the 19-year-old. “But there's two sides to the game and that's why he's learning and developing all the time and he'll continue to learn and blossom.
"There's things I am doing with Theo that I remember doing with Harvey Barnes. We had to do the same with him.
"Look at what Harvey Barnes is doing for his club and I'm sure his country in the future.
"There's bits of Theo's game that we're nurturing and doing exactly the same. Without a doubt from when he first came to where he is at now, he's loads better. Even if there's a few frailties to his game that we're looking at, we'll get him better and he'll keep getting stronger.”