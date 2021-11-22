Over the years Moore has taken advantage of the loan market, to bring in talented young players from bigger or higher-ranking clubs to aid his side’s cause and help the development of the player himself.

One such starlet was Harvey Barnes, the Leicester City winger who had a very productive loan spell in his formative years under Moore at West Brom. Following that period at the Hawthorns, Barnes went on to become a mainstay in the Foxes’ side and won an England cap in a friendly against Wales last year.

Now Moore is hoping to do the same with a current on-loan Sheffield Wednesday player, who despite a slow start to life at Hillsborough is now beginning to show signs of his promise having scored twice in his last three league games, inclusing one against Accrington on Saturday.

Theo Corbeanu has been in fine form in recent weeks after an early season struggle to get into the team. Pic Steve Ellis

And while the Owls boss knows that Theo Corbeanu is very much a work-in-progress, he already feels the club have improved the young Canadian, just like when Barnes was at the Baggies.

"In terms of going forward... blistering, gives us a wonderful out,” said Moore of the 19-year-old. “But there's two sides to the game and that's why he's learning and developing all the time and he'll continue to learn and blossom.

"There's things I am doing with Theo that I remember doing with Harvey Barnes. We had to do the same with him.

"Look at what Harvey Barnes is doing for his club and I'm sure his country in the future.

Harvey Barnes (left) here being tackled by Sheffield Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson had a very productive loan spell under Darren Moore at West Brom