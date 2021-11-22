The former Middlesbrough and Cardiff City winger’s deal was officially confirmed on Monday and he is expected to go straight into the squad for Tuesday night’s match against MK Dons at Hillsborough.

Upon joining the Owls, Mendez-Laing spoke of his excitement at getting the opportunity to get back onto the pitch again and like many before him praised the manager for convincing him that Wednesday was the club to join.

Moore brought Mendez-Laing to S6 a few weeks ago to help the player get his fitness levels back up and the manager took the opportunity to run the rule over the 29-year-old.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing was last with Middlesbrough before joining SHeffield Wednesday this week

After a behind-closed-doors match against a Sheffield United XI last week, Moore has clearly seen enough to suggest the new man can be a big asset to his young and currently injury-ravaged squad.

"I'm very happy to get it over the line,” he said. “It's been a tough few weeks training. I feel sharp again so I'm happy to get it done.

“The manager first and foremost [who was the reason he signed]. I had a good chat with him. The style of play, too and obviously it's a massive club, good fanbase... it was all attractive.

“We just had a personal chat on the phone before coming to training on his philosophy and the way he wants to do things, the family he's building and the culture within the club and I wanted to be a part of it.”

While Mendez-Laing says he feels fit and ready for action, he admits it’s going to take a little while to get into a position to play a full match, so there could be a place on the bench fot him against MK Dons.