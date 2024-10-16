Sheffield Wednesday vs Burnley early injury news with 9 out and 4 doubtful

By Harry Mail

Football writer

Published 16th Oct 2024, 19:30 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are back in Championship action this weekend

Sheffield Wednesday hit form before the international break and were unbeaten in three games. They beat West Brom and Coventry City, whilst they picked up a draw against Bristol City.

The Owls will be eager to carry on their momentum this weekend as they welcome high-flying Burnley to Hillsborough. The Clarets were relegated from the Premier League in the last campaign after finishing in the bottom three along with Sheffield United and Luton Town.

They turned to former Fulham and AFC Bournemouth man Scott Parker as their manager over the summer after Vincent Kompany left for Bayern Munich.

Here is a look at the latest early team news regarding both Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley...

He is expected to return in November after breaking a bone in his foot.

1. Joe Worrall - out

He is expected to return in November after breaking a bone in his foot. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
He is back in training but it is unlikely he would start.

2. Mike Tresor - doubt

He is back in training but it is unlikely he would start. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
He isn't expected to be back for Burnley's trip to Hillsborough.

3. Nathan Redmond - out

He isn't expected to be back for Burnley's trip to Hillsborough. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The former Aston Villa is sidelined with a knee injury.

4. Aaron Ramsey - out

The former Aston Villa is sidelined with a knee injury. | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice