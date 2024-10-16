Sheffield Wednesday vs Burnley early injury news with 9 out and 4 doubtful

Sheffield Wednesday hit form before the international break and were unbeaten in three games. They beat West Brom and Coventry City, whilst they picked up a draw against Bristol City.

The Owls will be eager to carry on their momentum this weekend as they welcome high-flying Burnley to Hillsborough. The Clarets were relegated from the Premier League in the last campaign after finishing in the bottom three along with Sheffield United and Luton Town.

They turned to former Fulham and AFC Bournemouth man Scott Parker as their manager over the summer after Vincent Kompany left for Bayern Munich.

Here is a look at the latest early team news regarding both Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley...

Joe Worrall - out He is expected to return in November after breaking a bone in his foot.

Mike Tresor - doubt He is back in training but it is unlikely he would start.

Nathan Redmond - out He isn't expected to be back for Burnley's trip to Hillsborough.