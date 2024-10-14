Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There’s a proper Steel City derby coming up, but even at U21 level it gets a bit heated when Sheffield Wednesday play Sheffield United.

I’ve been to watch the Owls against the Blades a fair few times over the last few years, and whether it’s been the U21s, the U18s or U16s there always seems to be that bit of needle. It always feels different to the other matches that they play in.

More than once there’s been some sort of scuffle, regularly the tackles are a bit more emphatic than you might see when they’re playing practically anyone else, and there are certainly no other youth games that either side will play when a couple of thousand fans turn up and make themselves heard.

There was a perfectly observed period of silence prior to kick off as tribute was paid to George Baldock following his sad passing recently, and Wednesday manager, Andy Holdsworth, added an Owls shirt with his number – 2 – to the growing collection outside Bramall Lane. But then focus turned to the football.

Wednesday left to rue missed chances

It’s a familiar story for Wednesdayites, watching their team miss chances only to be punished at the other end of the pitch. Holdsworth’s side did well in the first half, they put the Blades under pressure and probably should’ve had a couple of goals as well.

Sean Fusire, captaining the team in S2, had one header brilliantly saved and then drilled a shot wide after an excellent run into the box, while Jarvis Thornton rifled an effort over the bar. The hosts went in at the break with the scores level, but knew they needed to be better.

They came out early for the second half, and despite a bright-ish start for the visitors it was soon the home fans who were making the most noise. They’d not created much, but within six minutes of the restart United were ahead as Louie Marsh calmly slotted past Killian Barrett after a nice move down the left. Less than 10 minutes later it was two, Marsh getting a second from the spot after the very lively Femi Seriki had been brought down in the box. It was clinical, and showed why this team don’t get beaten much.

Planning ahead – Mr. Trialist x 2

With the Owls 2-0 down Holdsworth decided to make some changes, first it was Joey Phuthi as he replaced Fusire, and then a new face took to the field – that of Donald Kamwa, a trialist who came through the ranks at Bradford City.

There was also a trialist for the hosts, wearing number 14, who came on at the same time, however his identity remains unknown at this point. Both teams are clearly continuing their hunt for new talent though – only time will tell whether they can do enough to earn themselves a contract or not.

The changes seemed to work for Wednesday, who gave themselves a fighting chance heading into the final 10 minutes or so. Good pressure from Thornton saw United give the ball away, and Bruno Fernandes was on hand to lay it off to Devlan Moses, and Wednesday’s number nine fired home before picking up the ball and running it back to the centre circle. Game on.

United are flying at the top

Going into this game only three places separated top-of-the-table United from Wednesday, but the points gap was something different altogether. The Blades have only dropped points once this season, and even that was a draw rather than a defeat - so they were most definitely the favourites going into this first meeting of 2024/25.

Wednesday battled, it all got a bit tetchy and full of fouls, the whistle got blown a lot, and from the stands came rumbles that will be absolutely dwarfed in four weeks’ time. Unfortunately for Wednesday they couldn’t get the second to level up - and once the final whistle had gone there were still three places separating the two teams, but a whopping 14 points.

This one was just a taste of what’s to come. On November 10th it won’t just be the kids, and it will be a lot more than a couple of thousand shouting from the stands. And while the velocity of it all will go up a notch or two the next time there are Owls and Blades on the field at S2, what’s for sure is that this derby has got bite at any level - the fans help make sure of that.