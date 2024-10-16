Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday have found a replacement for Nicky Weaver after he decided to leave the club earlier this year.

Weaver spent many years of his life working for the Owls, both as a player and as a coach, but towards the end of last season it was confirmed that he would be vacating his role as Head of Academy Goalkeeping as he took a step away from that side of the game.

No announcement has been made regarding who would be taking on that role once he moved on, but The Star understands that the club have made an internal promotion as Ben Ledger stepped up from being an academy coach to stepping into Weaver’s shoes to head up that department.

Ledger, who has previously worked for the likes of Rotherham United and Rochdale, has his UEFA B licence – both for outfield and goalkeeping coaching – and will now be tasked with helping develop the next generation of shot-stoppers at Middlewood Road as they look to follow in the footsteps of former graduates such as Joe Wildsmith, Cameron Dawson and – most recently – Pierce Charles.

The former Harrogate Town ‘keeper is no stranger to matters in S6 having worked for the club for more than 18 months, and he’ll be keen to see how the likes of Jack Hall, Jack Phillips, Killian Barrett and others progress now that he’s in situ.

Wednesday’s U21s were beaten 2-1 by Sheffield United on Monday night in their latest Professional Development League outing, and now have to wait a couple of weeks before returning to competitive action again when they travel to Fleetwood Town.