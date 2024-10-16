Sheffield Wednesday on lookout for Barry Bannan replacement as star man reigns on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barry Bannan has been one of Sheffield Wednesday’s very top performers this season - as evidenced by his picking up of last month’s player of the month award.

The 27-cap Scotland man turns 35 at the turn of the month but has shown little sign of his age even in a manic run of fixtures in recent weeks. Bannan has two goals and two assists to his name in all competitions this season and in partnering Shea Charles in midfield seems to have found a fresh energy to his game - a reality described by both Owls boss Danny Röhl and Bannan himself.

Now into his 10th campaign at Hillsborough, the influence of Bannan remains steadfast. It leaves questions over what comes next and how Wednesday can go about guarding themselves against the culture shock of a future without him blitzing about midfield - whenever that day could come. Speaking to The Star, Röhl made no secret of the fact the club are in internal conversation about seeking out a replacement having already suggested Wednesday are planning two transfer windows into the future.

“It's not the easiest thing to find a replacement for Barry Bannan,” Röhl smiled. “Of course it is something we have to look for and we will do this, it's a top topic for us in the recruitment. In his body at the moment he is still fit, he can run and he enjoys football. So he can play!

“Especially in the Championship when you play such high intensity football every three days, again and again, maybe there comes a moment where you think it is enough. But he likes to train every day, he has a big smile in training, he always wants to play and he is open-minded for all the things. Maybe after his (playing) career, he starts a new career in a different position.”

The ‘different position’ Röhl is referring to is management. Bannan has spoken about his desire to step into the dugout when the day does come to hang up his armband and he has already undertaken work on his coaching badges. Asked whether he has noticed his captain tapping him up for wisdom as he looks towards a life in the dugout, Röhl shrugged.

“You take something from every manager,” he said. “If I can influence some parts then that's good. The players learn maybe something from you and it is important for a manager to have good staff around you - this has helped all the small things he will learn. He will make his own experience in the difference between player and coach.

“As a player come in the morning, nine o'clock, you train, you get all the information and you go home to recover. Managers are all about preparing, preparing when you get home, preparing again. It's hard work behind the doors. He will make his own experience in the future, I have no worries about this.”