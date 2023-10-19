Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager, Danny Röhl, says that he’s ‘very close’ to making two more additions to his Owls technical team.

So far the German has only made one appointment to his team as former Manchester United psychologist, Sascha Lense, came on board as performance manager, however he’s eager to add to his circle as soon as possible so that he can make an impact at Hillsborough as quickly as possible.

One of the coaches who is close is an English one, who he says will bring in knowledge of the country and culture, and accoring to reports from The Telegraph that man could be former England and Tottenham Hotspur coach, Chris Powell, as he looks for the next step in his career.

Röhl wouldn’t give any names, but he is still hopeful of getting things wrapped up quickly as he prepares for his first game in charge of the Owls this weekend.

Speaking to the media on Thursday he said, “Before speaking about any new staff, I want to thank Steve (Haslam), Neil (Thompson), Andy (Holdsworth) and Nicky (Weaver) - it’s been great support from them coming from the U21s this week. It was immediately a good relationship, we worked very hard on the pitch and it was very helpful for me.

“I hope in the future we will find an agreement for two more coaches tomorrow and that we can travel together to Watford, but we are still in the last steps - and that’s why we have to wait until the agreements are done...

“I want the British coach because he knows the culture and I expect him to bring his experience. He’s an experienced guy, and that’s what I expect. We’ve had good conversations in the last days and we’re very close - I felt immediately the energy that he can bring us. Hopefully we can find an agreement tomorrow.

“Both coaches have managed before in different countries, and they have been assistants too - that’s why I want them. It means that they can lead some parts of training, which is helpful for me. Everyone will be a specialist in his part of the game.”