Sheffield Wednesday promotion hero lands assistant role close to home

Miguel Llera, of 2011/12 Sheffield Wednesday promotion fame, has picked up an assistant manager job close to his old stomping ground.

The 44-year-old Spaniard became a cult hero at Hillsborough during his playing days, with the photo of him lifted aloft by fans one of the most iconic images in recent Owls history.

Since then he’s held roles in the academy structures of Wednesday, Chesterfield and Walsall, but more recently was part of the technical team at NCEL Division One team, Retford United. Now, as he continues his coaching journey, it has been confirmed that he’s got a new challenge to get stuck into.

Llera has been confirmed as the new assistant manager of NCEL Premier Division outfit, Maltby Main, where he’ll be working with Jamie Smith - a former player for the likes of Harrogate Town and Sheffield FC - as they look to get their side climbing up the table after a start that sees them currently ranked 15th.