Sheffield Wednesday confirm return to S6 for Owls defender ahead of Watford tie
Di’Shon Bernard is back with Sheffield Wednesday as he begins life under new manager, Danny Röhl.
The 23-year-old centre back enjoyed a successful international break away with Jamaica, playing 180 minutes as they beat Grenada and Haiti, and he’ll have jetted back to the UK full of confidence after the Reggae Boyz booked their spot in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals.
It was unknown as to when exactly the centre back would return to Middlewood Road, but it has now been confirmed that he’s back at the training ground ahead of the trip to Watford this weekend.
A statement from the club read, “Di’Shon Bernard has returned to Middlewood Road following twin outings for Jamaica on the international stage. The Owls defender played the full 90 minutes in both games as the Reggae Boyz posted 4-1 and 3-2 wins against Grenada and Haiti respectively.
“Those victories secured Jamaica’s place in the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Nations League.Bernard now resumes training with Wednesday and is in contention for new manager Danny Röhl’s bow at Watford on Saturday.”
The Owls are at work today as preparations continue for that game, and it will be a welcome boost for the new boss that his defender has returned to the club without any injury concerns.
Bernard will be itching to make a good first impression now that he’s back at the training ground, with the former Manchester United man looking to build on what has been a solid start from him on a personal level.