Sheffield Wednesday will have Josh Windass ready and available for the game against Watford this weekend -

The 29-year-old has missed the Owls’ last three games due to injury, two of which proved to be Xisco’s final matches as manager, so he was unable to try and play his part in turning things around - or in the reunion with Darren Moore when Huddersfield Town visited Hillsborough before the international break.

Now, with a couple of weeks of training under his belt, he’s in a position to get involved once again under new manager, Danny Röhl, with the man himself confirming his availability ahead of the trip to Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Windass picked up a dead leg in the 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough last month, and he revealed that he made it worse by trying to play against Swansea City in an attempt to try and help the team - and manager - out in South Wales. With that in mind he was disappointed at online suggestions from some supporters that he and captain, Barry Bannan, weren’’t playing because of the Spaniard rather than injury.

“I’m right and ready,” Windass told The Star. “One thing I wanted to mention - that I saw online - was people saying that me and Baz weren’t playing because of the manager… I don’t really comment on social media, but I was disappointed that people thought that us two as senior pros who give everything for the club would ever just not play a game because the manager is under pressure. It was utter nonsense - it annoyed me for a couple of weeks… The fans are incredible, but yeah, seeing that was disappointing.”