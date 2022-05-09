Here are the shootout statistics you need to know ahead of tonight’s monster clash.

What’s Wednesday’s record in shootouts?

As per renowned football statistics website Transfermarkt, the Owls have been involved in 11 penalty shootouts since their introduction to football, winning five – a win rate of 45%.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday's Lee Gregory has a perfect record on penalties this season.

The most recent came on the very first day of this season after a bore draw against Huddersfield Town and saw them dumped them out of the Carabao Cup.

In terms of shootouts in play-offs, they’ve been involved in only one, an infamous defeat to the same opposition at Hillsborough back in 2016/17.

Their last win in a shootout came on the first day of the 2020/21 season when they beat Walsall in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

What about Sunderland?

Sunderland have been involved in 10 penalty shootouts in their time, winning only three at a win rate of 33%.

Remarkably they have already been involved in two this season, beating Championship QPR in the fourth round of the EFL Cup before tasting defeat in the Papa Johns Trophy at the hands of Bradford City.

Their highest-profile shoot-outs have come in the form of a League Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United in 2013/14 and in the 2018/19 EFL Trophy when they lost to Portsmouth.

Since that heartbreaking Pompey defeat they have won one in five shootous.

What about their penalty records this season?

Across all competitions, Wednesday have scored four of their six penalties this season at a rate of 66%.

Barry Bannan has missed two of the three he has taken, with Lee Gregory slotting both of his efforts and Korede Adedoyin, now of Accrington Stanley, bagging in the EFL Cup.

Sunderland have a better record and have more experience of taking penalties this campaign, scoring eight in 10 at a success rate of 80%.