There are just two clear days between Friday’s first leg in the north east – which Sunderland won 1-0 – and Wednesday’s home leg at Hillsborough on Monday evening.

Neil said: “The schedule for me, they probably should have given both teams a little bit longer of a rest so you can see both teams are their best” said Neil.

“I think that would have been more beneficial because when you go into these matches, everybody wants to see everybody at full tilt don’t they?

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has offered his take on who will out in the play-off between Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland.

“I think a quick turnaround, particularly the gap in distance between the semi-final and the final, is certainly a margin to get the games with a better gap in between but it is what it is.

“Equally Sheffield Wednesday’s preparations will have been tough as well because they’ll have had to travel back down after the game. But it’s the same for both teams.”

Meanwhile, Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley – whose side fell to a 4-1 defeat at Hillsborough on the last day of the season – offered his prediction as to which side will get to Wembley.

“It’s tough, I think just Sheffield Wednesday because of their home form,” he said speaking as a guest on Quest’s coverage of the EFL.