The Northern Ireland number one is on loan from Burnley and has kept 17 clean sheets in 48 appearances across all competitions.

It has been made clear the goalkeeper is on a development mission at Wednesday, with the club chosen due to the pressure and expectation on players.

Though nothing has been confirmed on next season’s plan for the 25-year-old, it seems unlikely at current that Hillsborough will be a repeat destination, particularly if they fail in their mission to earn promotion to the Championship.

“Football is so strange. I’ve got a good couple of years or so left at Burnley,” Peacock-Farrell told The Star back in March.

“Football is weird, one thing can happen and your plan for next year has gone out of the window.

“All I’m focusing on now is finishing this season well, I’ll go back in the summer and what will be will be. That’s up to Burnley.

“I’m focusing on right now. That’s all you can do in this game. We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

Former Doncaster Rovers goalkeeper Marko Marosi has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Cameron Dawson has impressed out on loan at promoted League Two side Exeter City and according to Owls boss Darren Moore will get an opportunity to press his case for the Wednesday number one jersey.

But a report via website The 72 now suggests the club are considering a move for Shrewsbury Town keeper Marko Maroši, a former Doncaster Rovers stopper who kept 14 clean sheets in his 46 League One outings this season.

The 28-year-old also counts Wigan Athletic and Coventry City among his former clubs.

A one-cap Slovakia under-21 international, six-foot-four Maroši would likely cost Wednesday a fee if the report is to be believed, with their spending ban set to be lifted ahead of the summer transfer window.

He joined Shrewsbury in the summer on a three-year contract after the expiry of his Coventry contract.