Sunderland boss dodges question on fitness of key man ahead of Sheffield Wednesday second leg

Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead has scored 10 goals in 20 league appearances this season but sat out of the Mackems’ 1-0 first leg win on Friday with a hamstring issue.

Neil left regulars Jay Matete and Elliot Embleton out of the side and is expected to make a further tweak or two for the Hillsborough clash.

Asked for an update on Broadhead’s condition, the Scot refused to be drawn into any depth and simply said: “We'll make a decision on him.”

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alex Neil played coy over the fitness of Sunderland key man Nathan Broadhead.

Sunderland star man Alex Pritchard was substituted early at the Stadium of Light but Neil insists there is no issue over his fitness. The whole squad will be assessed before their trip to Sheffield.

“Everyone seems to be OK after Friday,” he said.

“The lads were in yesterday afternoon, it's always difficult after a night game in terms of your sleep. But they've had a good rest now, they'll be back in this afternoon and then we'll take a view on how they are.

“But certainly there were no additional issues for us as of yesterday.”