Sheffield Wednesday v QPR early team news as three doubts and one returns

The latest injury news and possible return dates ahead of Sheffield Wednesday's Championship home game with Queens Park Rangers.

Sheffield Wednesday will hope to kickstart their season when they return to action with a home game against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

After starting the season in spectacular fashion with a 4-0 home hammering of Plymouth Argyle, Danny Rohl’s men suffered a big defeat of their own they they fell to a 4-0 loss at Sunderland before emerging empty-handed from a home game with Leeds United and a visit to Millwall. That has left the Owls sat just one point and two places above the relegation zone - but a win on Saturday would actually lift them above their visitors and could even move them to within touching distance of the play-offs.

As Wednesday prepare for their return to action, we take a look at the latest team news as Rohl awaits news on the fitness of some key players.

Queens Park Rangers team news

The main concern for Saturday’s visitors comes with the news Illas Chair remains a doubt with a back injury that has meant he is yet to make his first appearance of the season.

Sheffield Wednesday team news

The main news ahead of the home clash with Rangers revolves around summer signing Yan Valery. The former Southampton full-back has been an ever present for the Owls so far this season but is now a major doubt after he was forced to miss Tunisia’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Madagascar and Gambia with a minor calf tear.

An update from the Tunisian Football Federation said, “After the training session on Tuesday evening, the player Yan Valerie felt some sharp pain in the calf, the doctor of the national team decided to subject him to MRI, which proved that he suffers a minor tear, which deserves a medical rest. Therefore, he will not be in the fault of the technical framework of the national team in the next two matches.”

KEEN LEARNER: Sheffield Wednesday right-back Yan Valery

Another summer signing, goalkeeper Ben Hamer could feature in a matchday squad for the first time but Nathaniel Chalobah will be assessed after picking up a calf injury. Speaking ahead of the visit to Millwall prior to the international break, Rohl said: “For Nath it is a big, big pity. He will be out for a couple of weeks again, it was a shame after the game and when I got the message I was really sad about this situation. But this is football, sometimes it is not fair and for me it is about staying together, helping him and we will do it and bring him stronger back.”