'It's my job' - Danny Röhl questioned on Sheffield Wednesday's set piece frailties

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, says that it’s his job to make sure his side start to become better at defending set pieces.

It’s not the only criticism that can be levelled at the Owls’ recent performances, but their inability to clear the lines from corners and freekicks around the box is something that has been noted by many - as has their lack of potency from similar positions at the other end of the pitch.

Wednesday have conceded nine goals in their last three games without reply, most recently being beaten 3-0 by Millwall, and their manager is eager to try and put things right over the international break now that he has two weeks with his players without games to play.

That particular aspect of their game is one that needs specific work doing, many believe, but for the German it’s not just those types of goals that are frustrating him.

“It’s a good question,” Röhl replied when asked about their problems defending set pieces. “One thing is that there is always an opponent - I think the strength of them is their set pieces. For me it’s more about the first conceded goals after transition moments that are very, very hard to take.

"We have to work on this the next two weeks, I think it’s my job to bring our players back in the right direction, and I will do everything for this. We have to do it again and again, we have to take responsibility.”

Millwall’s second in particular proved to be a bug bear for several fans given how the Owls failed to deal with the ball into the box, and they’ll be hoping not to see the same sort of mistakes when Queens Park Rangers come to town later this month.