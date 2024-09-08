10 famous Sheffield Wednesday fans ranked by social media following, including sports stars, musicians and presenters

By Georgia Goulding
Published 8th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST

Some famous faces who support the famous Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday will be gunning for the best possible finish at the end of the 2024/25 season after narrowly avoiding relegation last time. The Owls finished 20th in the Championship table, three points above the bottom three.

Despite their troublesome season though, fans continued to pack out the stands at Hillsborough to cheer on the Owls. Wednesday boast a fierce and loyal fanbase and of course, there are plenty of celebrities who also love to back their side.

Take a look at the list below at some famous individuals who followed Sheffield Wednesday, from household musicians, to presenters and sporting icons.

No current active personal social media accounts

1. Alex Turner, Arctic Monkeys frontman

No current active personal social media accounts | AFP via Getty Images

300 followers on his personal Instagram account

2. Jon McClure, Reverend and The Makers frontman

300 followers on his personal Instagram account | Dean Atkins

11.1k followers on Instagram

3. Paul Carrack, Musician

11.1k followers on Instagram | Getty Images

29.4k followers on Instagram

4. Jermaine Jackson, Singer

29.4k followers on Instagram | Getty Images for BET

