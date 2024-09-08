Sheffield Wednesday will be gunning for the best possible finish at the end of the 2024/25 season after narrowly avoiding relegation last time. The Owls finished 20th in the Championship table, three points above the bottom three.

Despite their troublesome season though, fans continued to pack out the stands at Hillsborough to cheer on the Owls. Wednesday boast a fierce and loyal fanbase and of course, there are plenty of celebrities who also love to back their side.

Take a look at the list below at some famous individuals who followed Sheffield Wednesday, from household musicians, to presenters and sporting icons.

