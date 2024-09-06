Sheffield Wednesday defender dealt injury blow - MRI reveals 'minor tear'

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Yan Valery, will not be playing for Tunisia in the current international break.

The 25-year-old was named in the Owls’ squad for the games against Madagascar and Gambia this month as the Carthage Eagles begin their quest to reach the 2025 African Cup of Nations, however after picking up an injury in training it has now been confirmed that he has been ruled out of both.

An update from the Tunisian Football Federation explained, “After the training session on Tuesday evening, the player Yan Valerie felt some sharp pain in the calf, the doctor of the national team decided to subject him to MRI, which proved that he suffers a minor tear, which deserves a medical rest. Therefore, he will not be in the fault of the technical framework of the national team in the next two matches.”

Tunisia played their first game against the Madagascans at Hammadi Agrebi Stadium in Tunis on Thursday evening, a last-gasp 1-0 win, and Valery will be disappointed that not only was he unable to take part in that one, but he’ll also have to sit out the trip to Morocco to face Gambia in a few days’ time.

What remains to be seen is how ‘minor’ his calf tear is, and whether it will affect his participation in Wednesday’s game against Queens Park Rangers on September 14th when they return to action after the international fixtures have come to an end. Valery has been almost ever-present in the Championship so far, but that may now have to change.

Wednesday did have one international in action on Thursday night as Shea Charles started for Northern Ireland in their 2-0 win over Luxembourg, while it’ll be James Beadle v Pierce Charles later today as England’s U21s face NI in a U21 European Championships qualifier.